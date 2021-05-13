Defender Olly Lancashire among three players released by Crewe
10:05am, Thu 13 May 2021
Olly Lancashire is one of three players released by Crewe at the end of the 2020/21 season.
The defender made 26 appearances for Alex but leaves at the end of his contract along with Eddie Nolan and Daniel Powell.
Boss David Artell has offered new deals to seven out-of-contract players, including Chris Porter, Ryan Wintle, Regan Griffiths, Omar Beckles, Josh Lundstram, Callum Ainley and Sam Booth.
The club have also triggered contract extensions on Billy Sass-Davies and Travis Johnson, while loanees Billy Jones, Stephen Walker, Antony Evans and Nathan Wood have returned to their parent clubs.
Crewe finished 12th in League One following promotion the previous season.