Defender Perry Ng joins Cardiff from Crewe on deal until 2024
Cardiff have confirmed the signing of Crewe defender Perry Ng for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old joins the Bluebirds on a deal running until the summer of 2024.
Ng made over 180 appearances for Crewe after making his debut for the Railwaymen in November 2015.
The right-back could make his debut at home to QPR on Wednesday should Cardiff receive international clearance in time.
A Crewe statement said: “Ng has been a fantastic player, professional and influential captain during his long association with Crewe Alexandra, and everyone at the club would like to thank him for his incredible service and wish him all the best in his new venture in south Wales.”
Cardiff, who have slipped to 15th in the Sky Bet Championship after four straight defeats, have made Ng their second signing of the January window following the arrival of Crawley striker Max Watters.