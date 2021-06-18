Defender Ro-Shaun Williams makes Doncaster switch

Ro-Shaun Williams in action for Shrewsbury
Ro-Shaun Williams in action for Shrewsbury (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:14pm, Fri 18 Jun 2021
Doncaster have signed defender Ro-Shaun Williams on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old has spent the last two seasons at Rovers’ League One rivals Shrewsbury, making 97 appearances for the club.

Williams told Doncaster’s official website: “The club showed interest in me and with the manager (Richie Wellens) coming in the talks progressed, once we’d spoken I just wanted to get the deal done.

“The manager played a big role in me wanting to come here, he’s got big plans and his ambition matches mine.

“He said a lot of good things and he feels he can improve me, he wants hardworking, humble players which is what I think I am.”

