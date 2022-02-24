24 February 2022

Defender Sam Hutchinson could return for Sheffield Wednesday against Charlton

By NewsChain Sport
24 February 2022

Sam Hutchinson could be back in contention for Sheffield Wednesday when they host Charlton.

The defender missed the 3-1 weekend win at Doncaster after picking up an injury against Rotherham.

Dominic Iorfa is close to returning after a long-term injury and could also be involved.

Lee Gregory, Chey Dunkley and Harlee Dean are still on the sidelines.

Charlton midfielder Scott Fraser could be added to the squad after a bout of Covid-19.

Striker Jayden Stockley is also closing in on a return, but Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington are all still unavailable.

Midfielder Corey Blackett-Taylor is also sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Jake Forster-Caskey is back in training after nine months out recovering from an ACL injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson vows to ‘hobble’ Russia with sanctions after full-scale invasion of Ukraine

world news

Johnson: Russian invasion of Ukraine is a catastrophe for our continent

world news

Husband of woman Alec Baldwin fatally shot slams actor’s ‘absurd’ claim he wasn’t responsible for her death

world news