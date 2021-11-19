19 November 2021

Defensive duo still sidelined as Harrogate take on Salford

By NewsChain Sport
19 November 2021

Harrogate are still without two of their defenders ahead of their clash with Salford.

Both Rory McArdle and Will Smith are long-term absentees because of injuries.

Sulphurites manager Simon Weaver should otherwise have a full squad to choose from.

Lloyd Kelly could feature after being an unused substitute against Walsall last weekend having returned from injury.

Salford manager Gary Bowyer still has a range of injury issues to contend with ahead of the Harrogate game.

Tom King, Corrie Ndaba, Luke Burgess, D’Mani Mellor and Ian Henderson are all sidelined with injury.

Bowyer has been handed a boost with both Ibou Touray and Tyreik Wright coming back into contention for the side following their return from international duty.

Tom Elliott, Ash Hunter and Matty Willock are also edging closer to returning and are back training on grass.

