Denmark’s World Cup kit designed as protest against Qatar’s human rights record

Denmark’s new jerseys for the World Cup finals in Qatar have been designed in protest at the host nation’s human rights record, their kit manufacturers have announced.

Danish sportswear company Hummelsport said it wanted to “send a duel message” when it unveiled Denmark’s shirts for Qatar 2022 on social media.

Hummelsport said on Instagram: “With the Danish national team’s new jerseys, we wanted to send a dual message.

“They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark’s greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record.

“That’s why we’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons.

“We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.

“We believe that sport should bring people together. And when it doesn’t, we want to make a statement.”

Hummelsport posted a similar message on Twitter and it follows a series of protests by human rights campaign groups against the treatment of migrant workers in Qatar.

Earlier this month, calls for football’s global governing body to contribute to a compensation scheme for workers received strong public backing.

Human rights campaign groups, including Amnesty International, have called on FIFA to set aside 440million US dollars (£380m) to support the scheme – equivalent to the amount it is set to hand out in World Cup prize money.

Concerns have also been raised over the safety of LGBTQ+ England fans who travel to watch the finals this winter in Qatar, where same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships are criminalised.

The Football Association’s chief executive Mark Bullingham said last week that he had been assured that LGBTQ+ fans will not face arrest for holding hands in public.

England captain Harry Kane will continue to wear an anti-discrimination armband during the team’s World Cup matches in Qatar this winter.

Kane wore the armband for the first time in England’s recent Nations League defeat to Italy after the FA joined nine other European federations, including the Football Association of Wales, in support of a season-long OneLove campaign against discrimination.