Denver Hume set for Sunderland return from hamstring injury

Denver Hume is fit again
Denver Hume is fit again (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:10pm, Thu 08 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Denver Hume could return to the Sunderland starting line-up for the visit of Charlton.

The full-back came on as a second-half substitute at Peterborough on Monday after a hamstring injury.

Bailey Wright (calf) and Tom Flanagan (hamstring) are also close to returning.

Jordan Willis is continuing his recovery from a ruptured patellar tendon.

Conor Washington could be absent for Charlton again.

The striker had to withdraw from Northern Ireland duty and missed last Friday’s 1-0 win at Doncaster due to a hamstring problem.

Defender Akin Famewo should be available having sat out against Rovers with a minor knock.

Ryan Inniss played the full 90 minutes on his return from a quad injury and should be involved again.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Sunderland

Preview

PA