Derby administrators hope to name preferred bidder for club ‘shortly’

Derby’s administrators have said they hope to name a preferred bidder for the troubled Championship club “shortly” as they consider a number of offers.

Responding to Monday’s request from the English Football League for an “urgent” update on the club’s future, administrators Quantuma issued a statement on Wednesday.

“The joint administrators of Derby County Football Club are currently considering bids for the club, following deadlines set for offers at the end of last week,” the statement said.

“Further requests for clarity from prospective purchasers have been sought and we hope to be able to name the preferred bidder shortly.

“We are aware that everyone connected to the club wants to see its future resolved as soon as possible. Our duty is to ensure we secure the best long-term outcome for Derby County and we are working hard to achieve this objective.”

Earlier this week the EFL had requested an update on how the club will be funded for the rest of the season as well as attempts to find a new owner.

On January 27 the EFL and the administrators had agreed a four-week extension to the deadline to provide proof of funding, but the league said on Monday it still had not received any new information.

Wednesday’s brief public statement from the administrators did not address the question of the club’s funding for the remainder of the campaign.

Middlesbrough reached an accord with former Derby owner Mel Morris over their legal claim against the club. (PA Wire)

Fears that Derby, a founder member of the Football League, could be liquidated receded when it was announced earlier this month that Middlesbrough had reached an accord with former Rams owner Mel Morris over their legal claim against the club.

The Boro claim, plus a further one from Wycombe, had been cited as obstacles to a takeover. There has been no update from Wycombe or the administrators concerning that claim.

The US-based Binnie family made a formal bid for the club in January, while a consortium put together by General Sports Worldwide is also interested in buying the Rams.

Derby were placed in administration last September by Morris. The club have been deducted 21 points for entering administration and for admitted breaches of EFL financial regulations.

The team are fighting for survival under manager Wayne Rooney and are currently eight points from safety having played a game more than 21st-placed Reading.