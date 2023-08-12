Derby boss Paul Warne happy with win over Burton

Derby boss Paul Warne was happier with the result than his side’s performance against Burton as they won 3-0 for their first Sky Bet League One victory of the season.

After two poor performances coming into the game, Warne felt that the Rams, who are expected to challenge for automatic promotion, are settling and looking to improve.

“I didn’t think we were great,” he admitted after watching James Collins, Conor Hourihane and substitute Conor Washington net for a first win at the home of the Brewers.

“We were good second half but not so good in the first half. We lost a little bit in the middle of the park, but I thought we created enough chances today to win. Weirdly we scored the early goal and then it was all Burton, it felt like.

“The conditions weren’t great, and it felt like one of those days with lots of corners and throw ins coming in that something was going to drop for them.

“We are still not exactly where we want to be but it is early in the season and it always takes a few weeks to really get it smooth.

“But once the pressure was off them with the early goal they expressed themselves a little bit and looked a really classy outfit. Hopefully they can carry this on into the games coming up.”

Burton boss Dino Maamria refused to be downhearted despite ending the first week of the season with two league defeats.

“What a bizarre game of football,” Maamria said. “We lose that 3-0 and yet we dominated. Ultimately they scored in key moments.”

The game was evenly poised at 1-0 but sloppy defending cost the Brewers dear as Derby countered to finish with a flattering scoreline.

“We gifted them two goals when we tried to put them under pressure but for the first 78 minutes, we were the dominant team,” Maamria added.

“Derby defended well but I felt that goals were coming for us but the second and third goals really killed us, giving the ball away when we were committing bodies forward.”

Albion had chances in the first half with Sam Hughes going close twice and Maamria feeling his side should have had two penalties with Derby getting the rub of the green with several refereeing decisions.

“If the early penalty shout on Rekeem Harper is given then it could have been a different game,” Maamria said.

“Despite the result that is the best performance so far and we played with total energy and commitment from kick-off.

“Goals make all the difference but sometimes you get the rub of the green and Derby definitely had that today and they probably can’t believe their luck.”