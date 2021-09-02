Derby defender Craig Forsyth banned for three matches by FA
Derby defender Craig Forsyth has been handed a retrospective three-game ban after an incident in Saturday’s home game against Nottingham Forest.
Forsyth, 32, has admitted a Football Association charge of violent conduct following his fifth-minute challenge on Forest’s Philip Zinckernagel during the 1-1 draw at Pride Park.
An FA statement read: “Craig Forsyth will be suspended for Derby County’s next three games after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E1.1, which occurred during their EFL Championship fixture against Nottingham Forest FC on Saturday, August 28, 2021, and accepting the automatic penalty.
“The defender’s behaviour during the fifth minute of this match was not seen by the match officials at the time but it was caught on video and constitutes violent conduct.”
Left-back Forsyth will miss Derby’s Championship fixtures against Birmingham (September 10), West Brom (September 14) and Stoke (September 18).