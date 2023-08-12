Derby ease to win at Burton
Derby recorded a first-ever victory at the Pirelli Stadium as they beat Burton 3-0 in Sky Bet League One.
James Collins, skipper Conor Hourihane and Conor Washington all netted as the Rams got their season up and running after last week’s 2-1 home defeat to Wigan.
Collins, a former Albion loan player, struck an early blow, heading home in the seventh minute to convert Hourihane’s free-kick from the right.
Burton almost found themselves two behind a couple of minutes later, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing denied at close quarters by a smart save from Jamal Blackman.
Burton went close in the first half through Sam Hughes, who was twice denied by Joe Wildsmith in the Derby goal, while the Rams stopper almost gifted Albion an equaliser by firing a clearance straight at striker Josh Gordon that rebounded over the bar.
Max Bird should have added a second but inexplicably failed to convert a low cross from Mendez-Laing with the goal at his mercy just before the hour mark.
Hourihane’s calm finish with 12 minutes remaining gave Derby the comfort of a two-goal advantage before substitute Washington added a third late on.
