Derby forward Morgan Whittaker joins Swansea on four-and-a-half-year deal
21:49pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Swansea have signed Derby forward Morgan Whittaker for an undisclosed fee.
Whittaker played for Swansea boss Steve Cooper during his time as England Under-17 manager and has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at the Liberty Stadium.
The 20-year-old made 32 appearances for Derby, but only five of them were starts and The Rams have now allowed him to join their Sky Bet Championship rivals.
Whittaker will be available for second-placed Swansea’s home game with Championship leaders Norwich on Friday.
He is also able to feature in the FA Cup fifth-round clash with Manchester City on February 10 as he did not feature for Derby in the competition.
Whittaker adds to Cooper’s forward options following injuries to Liam Cullen and Wayne Routledge.