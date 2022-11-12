Derby move into the play-off places with victory at MK Dons
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s goal sealed a 3-1 victory for Derby at struggling MK Dons that lifted them into the Sky Bet League One play-off places.
Three days on from taking Liverpool to penalties in the Carabao Cup, the Rams lifted themselves up to sixth in the table after responding impressively to going behind to Louie Barry’s opener.
That came in the 41st minute when a counter-attack from a Derby corner led to Barry having the whole of the opposition half to run into before rounding goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith to score.
Derby were level just two minutes later, however, as Haydon Roberts made the most of some slack marking to head Conor Hourihane’s corner past a helpless Jamie Cumming.
And the Rams completed the turnaround eight minutes into the second half when James Collins hooked in after Hourihane’s free-kick had been headed on by Craig Forsyth.
The result was made safe in the 79th minute when Mendez-Laing exchanged passes with Max Bird before finishing under the onrushing Cumming.
