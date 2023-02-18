Eiran Cashin celebrates his goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)
18 February 2023

Derby remain strong at home with comfortable win over Charlton

By NewsChain Sport
18 February 2023

Derby strengthened their League One play-off bid with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Charlton at Pride Park.

A David McGoldrick penalty and a header from central defender Eiran Cashin ensured Derby remained unbeaten at home in the league since early October.

Charlton’s bid for a fourth consecutive away league win suffered a setback when they conceded in the ninth minute.

Conor Hourihane’s shot was handled by Michael Hector and McGoldrick coolly dispatched the spot-kick.

Rams goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith did well to close down Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, but Derby threatened whenever they went forward and Hourihane had a low shot saved by Ashley Maynard-Brewer in the 33rd minute.

McGoldrick was denied a second in first half added time when Maynard-Brewer made a good save low to his right but Wildsmith had to react sharply to keep out a Scott Fraser drive in the 49th minute.

But Derby gave themselves breathing space in the 69th minute when Hourihane’s free-kick from wide on the left was headed in by Cashin from eight yards.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Five former US police officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

world news

Still no evidence of a crime over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, say police

news

Nicola Sturgeon announces plan to resign, saying the ‘time is now’ to go

news