Derby sign Phil Jagielka and Sam Baldock on short-term contracts
14:03pm, Tue 17 Aug 2021
Derby have signed experienced duo Phil Jagielka and Sam Baldock on short-term contracts which will run until January 2022.
The pair spent the vast majority of pre-season training with Wayne Rooney’s squad and featured in a number of the Rams’ friendly fixtures.
Former England defender Jagielka, 39, began his career at Sheffield United before joining Everton in 2007 and he racked up almost 400 appearances for the Toffees before returning to the Blades in 2019.
Striker Baldock, 32, started out at MK Dons and has also represented West Ham, Bristol City, Brighton and Reading so far in his career.
Jagielka, capped 40 times by England, and Baldock could both make their debuts in the Sky Bet Championship clash at Hull on Wednesday.