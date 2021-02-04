Derby’s Krystian Bielik suffers second anterior cruciate ligament injury

Derby defender Krystian Bielik will miss the rest of the season after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage in his right knee.

The 23-year-old Poland international, who suffered the same injury in January 2020, was injured during Derby’s 1-0 home win over Bristol City on Saturday and will also miss this summer’s European Championship.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney told RamsTV: “Krystian has done his ACL again, which is sad, and we are all devastated with that news.

“He will have a long time to come back now, but he knows what to do.

“He has been there before and we will give him every bit of help we can for him to come back stronger.

“It is a blow to everyone at the club, but more importantly a blow for himself. He came back into the team in December and did really well.

“He was giving himself a great chance of going to the European Championships in the summer with Poland.”

Bielik wrote on Instagram: “I am absolutely devastated that I have damaged the ACL in my right knee, which means I will miss the rest of the season.

“I know what it takes to come back and I have wonderful support around me from my family, friends, team-mates and staff at Derby County and national team.

“I will give my absolute everything in my rehabilitation work to come back in the best condition I can be in and I will be giving my full support to my team-mates for the rest of the season.”

Bielik has made 34 appearances since joining Derby from Arsenal in August 2019, 13 of them this season.