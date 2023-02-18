Derby’s older players are a testament to the football club – Paul Warne

Derby head coach Paul Warne revealed how experience is driving the club’s bid to bounce back to the Championship.

Warne paid tribute to senior pros like Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick after a 2-0 win over Charlton reinforced their position in the top six of League One.

The Addicks had been bidding for a fourth consecutive away league win but they fell behind in the ninth minute when Hourihane’s shot was handled by Michael Hector and McGoldrick coolly dispatched the spot kick.

Hourihane’s free-kick was then headed in by Eiran Cashin in the second half and Warne was quick to appreciate the impact his experienced players are having on the campaign.

He said: “People like Korey Smith, Conor Hourihane, Didzy, (McGoldrick), Fos (Craig Forsyth), these older players are a testament to the football club. The way they look after themselves and play week in week out for us has been outstanding.

“That’s what senior players bring, not only on the pitch but off the pitch, at the training ground and chats in the cafeteria.

“The senior pros are like parents really and if you have experience around you it’s like having managers and coaches on the pitch for you. We are blessed we have amazing senior pros here.”

On the game he said: “I thought we were pretty comprehensive, it was a very good display but until you get the second goal you don’t feel comfortable.

“But I’m really pleased, a very good afternoon. I thought our press was really good, there was a lot of energy and we suffocated their play.

“My only criticism is in the final third we let them off the hook a few times.”

Charlton manager Dean Holden said: “When you come to a team like this which is flying high and has been on an incredible run for the last few months to concede a goal after 10 minutes is obviously going to be difficult.

“To be honest I thought we were the better team in the second half, most of the game was played in their half of the pitch, but they go and score around the 70-minute mark which was a real sucker punch for us.

“Generally I don’t think there was a lot in the game between both boxes, I just think it was frightening how many basic errors we made in terms of unopposed giveaways in promising areas which is not like us.”