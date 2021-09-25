Derek Adams bemoans Bradford’s disappointing performance

Bradford boss Derek Adams admitted there were not any positives he could draw from his side’s 2-1 defeat at Crawley

Goals in each half from Will Ferry and Nick Tsaroulla made it five league games without a win for City, who replied late on through Callum Cooke.

The Bantams made an encouraging start with three wins from their first four league games, but have since only taken two points and Adams felt they did not do themselves much credit in this game.

The former Plymouth and Morecambe boss admitted:” It was extremely poor defensively and really poor offensively.

“The goals we conceded were shocking and performance-wise it was really, really poor. I can only apologise for a dreadful performance. “

City went into the game with six senior players out injured, but Adams refused to use this as an excuse and felt his men should still have taken something from the clash.

He added: ”We still had enough on the pitch to have taken either a win or a draw.

“But over the 90 minutes it was a really bad performance. There are zero positives – we haven’t taken a point and the performance wasn’t good enough.”

Crawley moved up to eighth by extending their unbeaten home league run to five games and head coach John Yems is delighted at the way his injury-hit side are responding.

He said:” Our fans always know that we will have a go and we have never lost confidence despite the injuries.

“It is a learning curve and this won’t put pressure on us.

“I’ve been around long enough and I’m not stupid – we haven’t cracked it yet. We have got a long, long way to go.”

Yems’ only disappointment was giving away the late goal and he added:” We gave a poor goal away; it should have been 2-0.”

Yems felt the result was testament to the way his men reacted after suffering two more injuries and having a player sent off in the midweek draw against Harrogate.

He added: ”It was a team performance. We haven’t got enough people to rotate and the belief is getting stronger.”