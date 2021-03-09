Derek Adams claims Forest Green time-wasting backfired as Morecambe snatch draw

Morecambe boss Derek Adams accused Forest Green of time-wasting as his side snatched a stoppage-time point.

Carlos Mendes Gomes’ 94th-minute header denied Rovers the chance to go top as the Shrimps salvaged a point in a 2-2 thriller.

“I thought it was a very good game and the end was justified,” said Adams.

“We had double the opportunities of Forest Green and should’ve won the game, but in the end, we’ll settle for a draw.

“Forest Green obviously time-wasted and they fell foul to that because we scored late into injury time.

“Over the night I thought it was a very good team performance and Forest Green will not get many harder games at home.

“The character in the dressing room is very good. The will to win and the will not lose is there and you need that.”

With leaders Cheltenham Town and second in the table Cambridge United both losing, Jamille Matt’s 16th goal of the season with 11 minutes to go had Rovers on course to go top until Mendes Gomes pounced in stoppage-time following Luke McGee’s misjudgement.

Patched-up Rovers, missing Nicky Cadden, Jordan Moore-Taylor, Dan Sweeney, and Ebou Adams raced into a 10th-minute lead – Aaron Collins cushioned the ball on his chest from a Kane Wilson cross before swivelling and shooting across Kyle Letheren for his seventh of the season.

Shrimps’ Cole Stockton grabbed his ninth goal of the campaign when he restored parity after 22 minutes by planting a sumptuous strike beyond the reach of McGee.

The Shrimps upped the tempo after the break, but were culpable when Stockton slashed over after 63 minutes and John O’Sullivan nodded over with the goal at his mercy moments later.

Red-hot Matt made it seven goals in seven games with 11 minutes to go, nodding in from a whipped Collins cross, but Mendes Gomes’ 13th goal of the season at the death kept Morecambe’s promotion charge on track.

Frustrated Forest Green assistant manager Richard Dryden revealed his disappointment at conceding such a last-gasp goal.

He said: “We haven’t conceded many late goals and it’s something we pride ourselves on.

“So to make a mistake in the 94th minute is enormously frustrating, but it could be a good point at the end of the season, so we will have to wait and see. You try and see things out and be professional, but mistakes will lose you games.”