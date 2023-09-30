Derek Adams eyes Championship after Morecambe’s win at Forest Green

Derek Adams praised his bunch of Morecambe underdogs as his side recorded their first away win of the season in a 2-1 victory at Forest Green Rovers.

Goals either side of half-time from Michael Mellon and Jordan Slew helped the Shrimps move into the top half of the League Two table.

Tyrese Omotoye’s late header was not enough to prevent Rovers from slipping to a sixth successive home defeat.

“If you give players an ethos, an understanding, willingness,and determination – it takes you far. You don’t have to spend a lot of money – it’s about getting that right and not driving flash cars,” said Morecambe boss Adams.

The visitors were frustrated that referee Adam Herczeg blew up for a free-kick on the edge of the box when Tom Bloxham was in on goal.

Mellon’s resulting free-kick arrowed wide of the bottom corner from a promising position.

Matty Stevens exchanged a one-two with Troy Deeney before the forward dragged his shot wide of the post after 15 minutes.

Mellon was in the action again as he powered struck a low effort straight at Belshaw from inside the penalty area.

The visitors took the lead in the 26th minute when Donald Love supplied an inch-perfect pass for Mellon who calmly chipped over Rovers’ debutant goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Slew tapped home Morecambe’s second after Bloxham was given time and space down the right side to measure a low cross for his opposing winger.

Lavinier met Dom Bernard’s deep cross on the half-volley but could not keep his effort on target on the hour mark.

Forest Green rallied late on and got one back through Omotoye’s late header but it wa snot enough to avoid defeat.

Adams said: “It was an excellent performance. Over the afternoon, 2-1 flatters Forest Green.

“We were in control of the match. The goal gave Forest Green some belief but they should have been put to bed long before then.

“We had a lot of top performers today. To come here and control the game as we did was terrific for us.

“I’ve got plans to take this club to the Championship. I’ve got big plans that I haven’t shared with anyone,” claimed Adams.

Forest Green boss David Horseman was far from happy with the performance of his players.

He said: “I’d like to apologise to our supporters. Today it was a mismatch – we were physically weak in every duel and lacked real quality.

“We had probably as many good chances as they had but at the moment they put there’s in and we don’t. Until we start converting, we don’t give ourselves a chance.

“We need more pace and physicality in the team. Whether we have that in the building or whether we get to January and have a look, maybe that’s something we look at.”