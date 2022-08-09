Derek Adams feels Morecambe deserved their penalty shoot-out win over Stoke

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said his side fully deserved their Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out success over Stoke.

Adams saw his side play the last 28 minutes of the game with 10 men after the harsh sending off of Jensen Weir for two yellow cards in quick succession but despite Dwight Gayle having a goal disallowed and Jordan Thompson hitting a post, the Shrimps held on for a goalless draw to force the shoot-out.

Adams said: “It was a really good night. We handled Stoke well and probably had the better of the opportunities throughout the 90 minutes and we deserved to go through.

“I thought we were excellent, particularly in the first half when we had the better chances, and it was only when we went down to 10 men that they threatened when they put some balls into the box.

“The sending off was really harsh but the lads stayed firm and kept their nerves superbly when it went to penalties and I was so pleased for them.”

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill was pleased his players did not pick up any serious injuries on the night.

He said: “We gave six players their first start of the season and I was pleased overall with the performances. We seemed to do everything but score in the second half. The ball bobbled around the box but just wouldn’t fall for us.

“We’re disappointed to go out of the competition but we are delighted to get out of here without any serious injuries. The tackling was disgraceful at times and I had to go and see the referee after the game.”

Shane McLoughlin sealed the shoot-out win for the Shrimps with Dylan Connolly, Jonathan Obika, Caleb Watts and Donald Love all scoring.

Morgan Fox was the Stoke player who failed to hit the target and despite Will Smallbone, Sam Clucas and Thompson beating Connor Ripley from the spot the home side took the tie.