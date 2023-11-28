Derek Adams feels Ross County were good value for three points against St Mirren

Ross County manager Derek Adams felt his side were good value for three points against St Mirren due to the number of chances they created.

The Staggies won 1-0 thanks to a late Jordan White goal, heading in from close range at a corner kick.

However, Connor Randall had earlier hit a post and missed a separate one-on-one opportunity – leading Adams to believe County were well worth the first three points of his third spell in charge.

“We’ve created three or four big opportunities in the game, and we could have been two or three-nil up,” Adams explained.

“St Mirren had their first chance in the 80th minute, and I think that overall we were the team in the ascendancy.

“We created some really good opportunities and started well – just like we did on Saturday against Kilmarnock. We didn’t get the fortune on Saturday, but our balls into the box caused St Mirren trouble and that’s how we got the winning goal.

“Connor Randall also hit the post, and I don’t know how he missed the one-on-one, but overall I’m delighted for the players and the supporters.

“The way we passed the ball and got into the final third, we put St Mirren on the back foot right from the start of the game.

“We created openings and got corner kicks, and they didn’t really trouble us tonight. St Mirren have done really well this season to be third in the league, but we’re now six points behind them.”

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson, meanwhile, was of the opinion that a draw would have been a fairer result.

He said: “I don’t think either team really deserved to win. There wasn’t a huge amount of quality on show.

“We didn’t start brightly enough, they started better than us and in the last 20 minutes, then we had the better of the rest of the half.

“The second half was a lot of nothing but at the end we didn’t do the basics right, so we didn’t deserve to win the game. Unfortunately we switched off and we got punished for it.

“It had 0-0 written all over it. There weren’t too many clear-cut chances before that. County hit the post and their keeper had a really good save, but it was a game of few chances.

“On a night like this, a point would have been a good result, but we didn’t get the basics right when it mattered.”