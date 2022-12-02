Derek Adams frustrated as Morecambe drop points in Exeter draw

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was left frustrated after his side once again let a lead slip which proved costly as they played out a 1-1 League One draw with Exeter at the Mazuma Stadium.

Adams saw Cole Stockton head his side into a 34th-minute lead only for the Shrimps to let Exeter back into the game just two minutes later with a goal for Josh Key.

It was the 18th point the Shrimps had dropped from a winning position this year – by far the worst figure in League One.

Adams said: “It is frustrating to have lost so many points from a winning position and it just shows how different our season could have been if we had held onto the lead on a couple of occasions.

“I thought we were the better side at the start, controlled possession and deserved to take the lead.

“But we then gifted them a goal with some poor play on our part and after that they came back into it and from there I think they had the better of the game.”

Morecambe struck first when Stockton headed home a Caleb Watts cross from eight yards out.

Exeter were level just two minutes later when they took advantage of a Morecambe mistake to score on the counter.

Jay Stansfield found space to win the ball and found Sam Nombe whose initial shot was blocked, only for the ball to drop to Key, scored from close range.

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell said he felt his team deserved to win the game after a dominant second half.

He said: “I’m disappointed not to win but delighted with the performance.

“We kept going in the second half and kept knocking on the door. I thought the goal was going to come but it didn’t and we have to settle for the point.

“I thought we took a bit of time to get going in the first half and they pinned us back but after the goal I thought we dominated.”