Derek Adams hails Elliot Watt after late equaliser clinches Bradford draw

Manager Derek Adams praised Scotland Under-21 international Elliot Watt after the midfielder rescued a point for Bradford in Tuesday night’s 1-1 League Two draw against Leyton Orient at Valley Parade.

Orient had taken a 69th-minute lead through skipper Darren Pratley with a shot from just inside the box after the home defence had failed to clear a free-kick.

But Bradford hit back with an equaliser six minutes from time when a cross from the left was only partially cleared and Watt scored with a superb 25-yard shot.

Adams said: “Elliot scored an equaliser for us and we were unlucky not to get a winner. The players showed great character and fighting spirit to come back from 1-0 down.

“Elliot is one of the best players in League Two on the ball and so I was delighted he scored the goal tonight. Andy Cook was also unfortunate not to score as well.

“I thought we deserved to win the game. We had the better opportunities over the 90 minutes and came close to scoring.

“We were in the ascendency and looked as if we would score that first goal. We had shots blocked or we haven’t been able to hit the target as much as we would like to do.

“We were unfortunate not to score the winner. We were not clinical enough. The final ball was not quite accurate enough.”

Orient’s goal was their first in 547 minutes of football, stretching over five matches.

Assistant manager Joe Gallon said: “We haven’t scored for a long time and confidence has been low as the goals have dried up, but we have strikers Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan who are in double figures so we have the ability to score goals.

“We were not happy with the point – we wanted to win.

“Considering the way things have gone in the last few weeks, we need to get on a winning run to challenge for the play-offs and by that I mean a run of three, four or five matches.

“After going in front we were disappointed we didn’t see it through.

“Bradford’s goal was a deflection and we tried to go for the winner after that but it wasn’t to be.”