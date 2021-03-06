Derek Adams hails Morecambe’s victory over Carlisle with promotion push on track

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was full of praise for his side after they maintained their League Two promotion push with a 3-1 victory over Carlisle at the Mazuma Stadium.

Goals from Aaron Wildig, Toumani Diagouraga and Cole Stockton gave the Shrimps a 3-0 advantage before Aaron Hayden pulled one back for the visitors with a header 11 minutes from time.

Speaking after a second 3-1 home win – over Crawley – midweek, Adams said: “It was a fantastic win for us and we were delighted to get the three points.

“We knew Carlisle would be tough opponents and they proved that but I thought the way we passed the ball, the areas we got into and the way we created chances caused them problems all afternoon.

“We were unfortunate not to get a goal early in the game when their goalkeeper made a fantastic save but we eventually got our first goal after a really good move.

“That gave us the impetus to go forward and we got a second soon after.

“I thought we were outstanding at times and could have scored more goals at the end of the day because we had some really good openings and should have probably been five or six up before they scored near the end – which was the only down side of the day.”

The defeat was Carlisle’s sixth in their last seven league games and boss Chris Beech admits his side have hard work to do to get back to winning ways.

He said: “We had them on the back foot at the start of the game but goals change games. Their first goal was poor from us and the second was unacceptable really as it came with a free header from a set-piece which was disappointing.

“When you look at the statistics we had as many chances as they did but we didn’t work their keeper and that was the difference. Although we ended the game on top and showed some resolve, it was too late.

“We now have to work very hard to make sure the players understand the way to deal with the way out of it.

“The players have to take responsibility individually and collectively and they didn’t do that today.”