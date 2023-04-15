Derek Adams proud of Morecambe players following last-gasp win over Wycombe

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said he could not have asked for any more from his players after Cole Stockton’s 89th-minute strike earned them a vital three points against Wycombe at the Mazuma Stadium.

The win took them to two points from safety but hit Wycombe’s hopes at the other end of the table as they fell five points behind the play-off spots.

Adams said: “Today was a high-pressure game with Wycombe pushing for the play-offs and we pushed them all the way and scored a great goal to win the match.

“I am so proud of the lads because they gave absolutely everything to get the three points and keep our hopes alive.

“We are just two points off the teams above us now and that’s not nice for them because we are catching them.

“We are keeping our hopes alive and have three games to go. We can’t ask for any more from these players because they are giving everything for this football club and you could see what it meant to everyone today.”

Stockton produced the game’s telling moment in the 89th minute when he volleyed home from close range after Jake Taylor’s shot was parried out by Max Stryjek.

Just before that, Wycombe had gone close to taking the lead when Jack Grimmer headed against the crossbar and Lewis Wing had forced Connor Ripley into a superb flying save with a header set for the top right-hand corner.

Ripley denied David Wheeler who was put through on goal in the final stages and in added time parried away a well-struck Garath McCleary shot to keep a grip on what was a vital three points for the Shrimps.

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield said he was disappointed with the result, but not with his side’s performance.

He said: “We had 20 shots on goal, hit the crossbar and forced their keeper into two great saves so to come away with nothing is obviously disappointing.

“We played the first half in their half and had plenty of good moments and on another day we could have won the game so we have to be disappointed that we didn’t make the chances count.

“Overall I was pleased with a lot of what we did but it’s goals that win games, not possession. We were patient and created opportunities but didn’t make the most of them.”