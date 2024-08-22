Derek McInnes says penalty award ‘horrendous’ as Kilmarnock beaten in Copenhagen

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes bemoaned the “horrendous” penalty award that sent his side on the way to a cruel 2-0 first-leg defeat against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Conference League play-offs.

Italian referee Fabio Maresca stopped play out of the blue before going to the monitor and penalising David Watson for catching Mohamed Elyounoussi on the calf as the pair challenged for a bouncing ball at a corner.

The former Celtic winger had already played the ball and his shot came to nothing and there were few discernible appeals for a spot-kick before the video assistant intervened.

Kevin Diks’ penalty was just out of Kieran O’Hara’s reach in the 77th minute and worse was to come for the visitors when Rasmus Falk volleyed home from a half-cleared corner seconds after the five minutes of stoppage-time were up.

McInnes told BBC Scotland’s Sportsound programme: “We spoke at half-time about how we had limited them to shots from distance and a few crosses.

“They hadn’t really done much to trouble us, they didn’t really disrupt our shape. The game played out exactly as I was hoping to be honest.

“We carried a threat and had some good moments in that first half, to give the players some encouragement we could get something from the game.

“Their manager made a few changes, they tried to move the ball a bit quicker and I thought they started the second half a bit better.

“But by and large we felt okay until the referee gets involved with the penalty kick.

“For me, it’s a horrendous decision. I think it’s extremely harsh. I don’t think it’s a clear and obvious error and it surprised everybody when he was asked to go over.

“Elyounoussi had got the first touch on it but I don’t think it impacts on him having a shot. It was just a coming-together and I don’t think it’s a penalty-kick.

“If he gives the penalty at the time I’d be really disappointed but maybe could understand it a wee bit more. But I just don’t think it’s a clear and obvious error.

“For the effort, work and organisation and everything we did in the game, to lose a goal like that is extremely harsh.”

Elyounoussi missed a sitter seconds after the opener before Killie again reverted to being solid until the closing seconds.

“The five minutes after that was probably their best spell in the game,” McInnes said. “I think it floored us a bit. I know how gutted I felt on the touchline and I know how it can knock the stuffing out of you.

“But other than that I thought we managed to see the game out except for the dying embers.

“Maybe we could have put the ball out for a throw instead of a corner, and I think we could head the ball up from the clearance, and then we were a wee bit on our heels at the edge of the box.

“At this level, when you see the quality of the finish, we are just annoyed they had the chance to have that shot.”