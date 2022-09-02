Derek McInnes wants to turn Kilmarnock’s ‘good week into a brilliant week’

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes wants to turn “a good week into a brilliant week” against Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday.

After failing to win any of their opening four cinch Premiership games after coming up from the Championship, Killie got their first three points with a 2-1 home win over Motherwell last weekend.

The Ayrshire side then followed it up with an even more impressive 1-0 victory over Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the trip to Easter Road, McInnes said: “It’s been a good week up until now.

“I was pleased with the vast majority of the Motherwell performance, we took the positives from that performance and despite a few changes (against Hearts) I thought we had another good performance.

“The confidence from the first win helped us with the second game and hopefully we can turn a good week into a brilliant week by getting a positive result at Easter Road.

“It’s fine when players are all up and running but when players are at different stages of fitness I think three games is a bit of a demand.

“We didn’t get back til the early hours on Thursday morning. We did a recovery at lunchtime on Thursday and it was light today.

“Hibs had the benefit of resting up this week concentrating on the training but when you get a positive result you get the benefit from that as well.

“We managed to make a few changes and we got a winning performance and we wouldn’t be against changing a winning team again.

“We will try to pick a team to give us the best chance to win the game.”

McInnes explained his reasons for bringing Christian Doidge in on loan from Hibs, albeit the Welsh striker is not available against his parent club.

He said: “He is a player I have always admired. I felt that he was maybe undervalued.

“I thought he was always someone you had to be physical with to stop him having an impact, he was always a threat off crossed balls.

“He always led the line well, is physical, he never hid, he always showed. I know what I am getting as a player.

“He maybe needs to feel a bit loved, find a home, enjoy his football, concentrate on playing and try to have a positive impact while he is playing. I really believe he will do well for us.”