Determined to attain justice for Maddy – Cusack family a year on from her death

The family of former Sheffield United captain Maddy Cusack say they remain “steadfastly committed” to attaining justice for her on the one-year anniversary of her death at the age of 27.

A week after Cusack’s death, her family are understood to have sent a written complaint to United outlining a range of issues she had been facing, which they claim all stemmed from her relationship with the then head coach of their women’s team Jonathan Morgan.

The club opened an independent investigation, which concluded last December finding no evidence of wrongdoing. The following month, the Football Association formally opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Cusack’s death, which remains ongoing.

United sacked Morgan in February after information came to light about a relationship he had with a player while he was in charge at Leicester. His dismissal was not related to the FA investigation, but was welcomed by the Cusack family.

With 12 months having now passed since her death, her family issued a statement on the Maddy Cusack Foundation social media channels.

“One year on from losing our beloved Madeleine, we as a family, while trying to survive and navigate a world without her, remain steadfastly committed and determined to attain justice for Maddy,” the statement began.

“We seek accountability and that comes with truth. The tragedy that befell our Madeleine should transcend everything. No single thing should come before the sanctity of life. Madeleine will forever be our always.”

Sheffield United are hosting a vigil in Cusack’s memory at Bramall Lane on Friday at the family’s request, and have invited members of her family to Saturday’s men’s match against Derby, the club she supported.

Supporters at that match, and at United’s women’s team’s match away to Newcastle, will be encouraged to join in a minute’s applause in the eighth minute, in recognition of Cusack’s shirt number.

The plans are understood to have been shared with other clubs in the Women’s Super League too, should they wish to stage similar tributes.

A United spokesperson said: “The thoughts of everyone associated with Sheffield United Football Club remain with the Cusack family, as well as Maddy’s friends, colleagues and team-mates.

“We are pleased to be asked to host a vigil for Maddy and in the closest fixture to the anniversary of her passing – on Saturday 21st September against Derby County, the club Maddy supported – a number of initiatives are planned to supplement those that have taken place in the last 12 months.”