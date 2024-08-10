10 August 2024

Devante Rodney bags a brace as Rochdale beat Boston

By NewsChain Sport
10 August 2024

Devante Rodney struck twice in the first half as Rochdale opened their National League campaign with a 3-0 win at Boston.

Rodney opened the scoring after 15 minutes when he latched on to a Harvey Gilmour pass.

And a dominant opening 45 minutes was underlined when Rodney pounced again before the break after Ethan Ebanks-Landell put him clear.

It gave Rochdale a comfortable cushion, and there was no way back for the home side, with Ian Henderson’s late goal sealing a comprehensive victory.

