Devante Rodney misses Port Vale’s clash with Harrogate through suspension

Port Vale’s Devante Rodney has been handed a three-match suspension by the Football Association (Zac Goodwin/PA). (PA Archive)
20:12pm, Thu 16 Sep 2021
Port Vale forward Devante Rodney will miss Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Harrogate as he begins a suspension.

Rodney has been handed a three-game ban by the Football Association in relation to an off-the-ball incident not seen by the match officials during the 2-1 win at Swindon last weekend.

David Amoo will hope to be back involved after not being included in the matchday squad for the Swindon contest.

Leon Legge has been unavailable as he continues with his recovery from injury.

Harrogate have a clean bill of health ahead of the fixture at Vale Park.

Simon Weaver’s men came through last Friday’s 2-2 draw with Newport unscathed as they extended their unbeaten start to the season.

The Sulphurites are yet to taste defeat after six outings and lie second in the table with 14 points, two behind leaders Forest Green with a game in hand.

That is nine places better off than Darrell Clarke’s Vale, who have nine points from seven games.

