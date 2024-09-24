Devante Rodney on target as Rochdale ease past Hartlepool
Devante Rodney helped condemn former club Hartlepool to a third successive National League defeat as Rochdale left the north-east with a 3-0 victory.
The home side were first to muster a meaningful attempt when Joe Grey’s shot was blocked before Nicky Featherstone sent the rebound just off target from 20 yards.
Kairo Mitchell headed over from Tobi Adebayo-Rowling’s cross before Jake Burger fired wide for the visitors, who went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Connor McBride struck.
Dale goalkeeper Luke McNicholas saved well from Gary Madine as Hartlepool stepped up a gear after the break but they fell further behind when Mitchell swept home Adebayo-Rowling’s cross.
Rodney ensured there was no late fightback when he rounded keeper Adam Smith from substitute Ian Henderson’s through ball to score with 11 minutes left.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox