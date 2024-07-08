Didier Deschamps not bothered by ‘boring’ tag ahead of France’s Euro 2024 semi

Defiant France boss Didier Deschamps has insisted he does not care if people have been “bored” by his Euro 2024 semi-finalists.

Deschamps, who guided his country to World Cup glory in 2018, will send them into battle against in-form Spain in Munich on Tuesday evening with some onlookers less than impressed with the form they have shown in the competition so far.

Asked by a Swedish journalist at his pre-match press conference about accusations his team has played “boring” football, he said: “If you’re getting bored, you know what? Watch another game, that’s fine. You don’t have to watch, it’s fine. It’s a European Championship, it’s very difficult for everyone.

It doesn't really bother me that much.

“Up until now, it has not been the same as in the past, but we do have the capability to share emotions, to make lots of French men and women happy though the results that we’ve been pulling out of the bag, especially in a period that has been quite difficult for our country.

“But I’m sorry if the Swedish are getting bored of our football. It doesn’t really bother me that much.”

France, who finished second behind Austria in Group D, have since edged past Belgium and, after a penalty shoot-out, Portugal, and midfielder Adrien Rabiot – back in the fold after suspension – is equally unconcerned as he attempts to exorcise the ghost of World Cup final defeat just over 18 months ago.

Rabiot said: “Whether we’re an interesting team to watch or not, the fact that we’re in the semi-finals speaks for itself. We want to lift the trophy after having got so close to the goal in 2022.”