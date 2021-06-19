Didier Deschamps ‘satisfied’ after France draw with Hungary

Didier Deschamps claimed he was happy enough with a point after world champions France were held by a “wonderful” Hungary side at Euro 2020.

France needed a second-half equaliser from Antoine Griezmann to claim a 1-1 draw against a spirited and resilient Hungary in front of a raucous crowd at a sweltering Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The result leaves France with four points heading into their final Group F game against holders Portugal.

Deschamps said: “I am satisfied. I’m not overjoyed with the result, but I’m satisfied. We had a lot of shots, a couple on target, hit the post.

“We didn’t lose and we do have a point to add to the three we have in the bag already. I think this still leaves the door open for us to have a little bit of leeway for the third game.”

France dominated most of the game but were caught out when Attila Fiola struck for the hosts in first-half injury time.

Their persistence finally paid off when Griezmann levelled after 66 minutes but France were unable to force a winner.

Deschamps felt the heat was a big factor in the game.

He said: “It was in the middle of the afternoon and this maybe had more of an impact on us than the opponent. I think they were all maybe affected.

“I’m not making excuses because the Hungarians still performed. They were wonderful, they gave it their all.

“But it was high temperatures. We are talking 35 or 36 (degrees) and the players were asking for hydration breaks every five minutes.”

They are high-quality players but, despite all their qualities and talent, they don't play together that often.

Deschamps remains confident his high-profile front three of Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema will click despite a number of chances being spurned.

He said: “They are high-quality players but, despite all their qualities and talent, they don’t play together that often. It can always be better but we are seeing very promising things on the pitch.”

Deschamps added he had no concerns about the performance of Benjamin Pavard after controversy over the severity of a head injury suffered in the previous game.

“I thought he was very important in our offence and defence,” Deschamps said. “Yes he got a yellow card but I didn’t feel there were any real risks with regard to that.”

The France manager added that substitute Ousmane Dembele was forced off with a knee injury and will be assessed in the coming days.

Hungary head coach Marco Rossi was proud of his players (PA Wire)

Hungary coach Marco Rossi was proud of his players but not getting over-excited about the prospect of his side claiming an unlikely place in the last 16.

He said: “Before the match I was very confident in my guys because I know they are great guys and quality players.

“However, after the match against Portugal we spent three or four difficult days from the mental perspective and I wasn’t sure we would be able to have this performance.

“We achieved this result which is something incredible. We need to be happy about a performance that makes us proud.

“But we need to keep our feet on the ground.”

Rossi added that captain Adam Szalai had been taken to hospital for checks after leaving the field with a head injury.