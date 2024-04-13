13 April 2024

Dillon De Silva nets winner as relegation-battling Wealdstone down champions

Dillon De Silva struck the only goal as relegation battlers Wealdstone won 1-0 at home against champions Chesterfield to boost their survival bid.

Former Torquay winger De Silva turned the ball home from close range as the Stones made it back-to-back victories and condemned the Spireites to a third straight defeat since they sealed automatic promotion three weeks ago.

Wealdstone were indebted to goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst for keeping the Spireites at bay in the first half, making crucial saves to deny Jeff King, Tarryn Allarakhia and Jamie Grimes.

Wealdstone twice threatened through De Silva in the second half as he headed a free-kick wide and then fired just off target from inside the penalty area.

But the winger made no mistake when another chance fell to him in the 74th minute, tapping home from close range to leave his side four points above the drop zone with two games to play.

