Dion Charles nets hat-trick as Bolton secure much-needed win over Reading
Dion Charles netted a 28-minute first-half hat-trick as Bolton eased the pressure on manager Ian Evatt with a 5-2 Skybet League One win over Reading.
Wanderers had not scored in their four previous league outings until Josh Sheehan broke the drought with a curling 12th-minute free kick.
Reading’s week of woe, including confirmation of Rob Couhig’s failed takeover bid, went from bad to worse.
Northern Ireland international Charles, who had not previously netted a home treble, converted a 21st-minute penalty and then made it 3-0 after 34 minutes.
Reading, also beaten 5-2 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium last April, pulled a goal back through Cameroon international Ben Elliott’s first league goal for the Royals.
Nathan Baxter’s stunning save from Amadou Mbengue prevented Reading further reducing their arrears.
But Charles restored Wanderers’ three-goal cushion before the break with a second successful spot kick for Tyler Bindon’s foul on Victor Adeboyejo.
Sam Smith gave Reading hope with a 57th-minute penalty and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan struck the crossbar before substitute Kyle Dempsey headed Bolton’s fifth three minutes from time.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox