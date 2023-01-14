Dion Charles was among the scorers in Bolton’s win over Portsmouth (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Dion Charles on target as Bolton prove too strong for Portsmouth

Dion Charles scored his 12th goal of the season as Bolton beat Portsmouth 3-0 in Sky Bet League One to register a second win in five days over their south coast visitors.

The Northern Ireland international fired Ian Evatt’s play-off chasers in front with a left-foot finish after 15 minutes.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson had netted a midweek Papa John’s Trophy winner against Pompey to earn Wanderers a semi-final trip to Accrington.

This time he suffered a game ending injury 10 minutes before the break, however, handing a debut to Southampton loanee Dan Nlundulu.

Bolton, unbeaten in eight games in all competitions, survived a rare scare when Michael Morrison headed narrowly wide in the first half.

And they tightened their grip two minutes after the re-start. Goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi fumbled Kyle Dempsey’s cross and Kieran Lee fired home his third goal of the Trotters’ ever-improving season.

Oluwayemi denied Nlundulu a first Wanderers goal before Eoin Toal steered in Conor Bradley’s assist to wrap up victory and leave Portsmouth, under the caretaker charge of Simon Bassey, without a league win since October 22.

