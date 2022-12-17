17 December 2022

Dion Charles shines as Bolton ease past Exeter

By NewsChain Sport
17 December 2022

Dion Charles took his season’s goal tally into double figures as Bolton’s first-half display laid the foundations for a 2-0 win over Exeter in League One.

Charles netted his 10th of the campaign – and fourth goal in three games – after Conor Bradley shot Wanderers into an eighth-minute lead.

Liverpool loanee Bradley should have added to his six-goal total since joining Ian Evatt’s side but missed a headed sitter from six yards.

Exeter, now without a win in five league and cup games, couldn’t cope with Northern Ireland international Charles.

The former Accrington striker hit both posts either side of his 26th-minute effort which doubled the home side’s advantage.

Exeter fashioned only one notable reply in the opening period but James Trafford saved comfortably from Josh Key.

The second half was more evenly contested but Gary Caldwell’s side lacked a cutting edge to deny Wanderers a first league win in three games to maintain their status as play-off contenders.

