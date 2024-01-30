Powered By Pixels
30 January 2024

Dion Pereira hits late leveller as Dagenham deny Solihull victory

By NewsChain Sport
30 January 2024

Dion Pereira hit a fine late equaliser as Dagenham came from behind to earn a share of the spoils at Vanarama National League rivals Solihull.

The hosts had looked on course for victory after Josh Kelly’s second-half penalty but had to settle for a 1-1 draw after Pereira’s solo strike.

With little to separate the sides it was Solihull who took the lead from the spot, Kelly dusting himself off having won the penalty to send Elliot Justham the wrong way.

The Daggers, though, would leave Damson Park with a point as Pereira cut in from the right and curled home.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Elon Musk says first human has been implanted with Neuralink brain chip

world news

Ex Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail on official secrets charges

world news

Demolition crew move in on Captain Tom's spa pool building

news