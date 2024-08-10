Dion Pereira’s late winner earns Dagenham and Redbridge victory over Wealdstone
Dion Pereira scored the winner nine minutes from time as Dagenham and Redbridge began their National League season with a 2-1 victory over Wealdstone.
Pereira thwarted Wealdstone after they had looked set for a point when Sam Ashford scored 10 minutes earlier.
A scrappy first half ended goalless after Dagenham’s Reece Grego-Cox’s effort was ruled out for offside.
But Dagenham moved in front 10 minutes after the restart through a Josh Rees effort following impressive build-up play that saw Pereira heavily involved.
Ashford then looked to have done enough for a share of the points, but Pereira had other ideas.
