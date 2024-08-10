10 August 2024

Dion Pereira’s late winner earns Dagenham and Redbridge victory over Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
10 August 2024

Dion Pereira scored the winner nine minutes from time as Dagenham and Redbridge began their National League season with a 2-1 victory over Wealdstone.

Pereira thwarted Wealdstone after they had looked set for a point when Sam Ashford scored 10 minutes earlier.

A scrappy first half ended goalless after Dagenham’s Reece Grego-Cox’s effort was ruled out for offside.

But Dagenham moved in front 10 minutes after the restart through a Josh Rees effort following impressive build-up play that saw Pereira heavily involved.

Ashford then looked to have done enough for a share of the points, but Pereira had other ideas.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Katie Price arrives at court in London for bankruptcy hearing following arrest

news

Bingo couple who joined Hartlepool riots each jailed for 26 months

news

51-year-old thug jailed for two-and-a-half years for role in Plymouth riots

news