Dion Sanderson adds to Sunderland’s injury problems
Sunderland’s Dion Sanderson is set to miss the rest of the season after being ruled out for six weeks with a back injury.
The on-loan Wolves defender has not played since the 2-1 League One defeat at Wigan on April 13, and head coach Lee Johnson has resigned himself to not seeing the 21-year-old on the pitch again this campaign.
Johnson told the club’s official website: “Dion will be out for six weeks.
“He’s a good personality and a great kid first and foremost, but the bit that most impressed me was how he stepped up in the leadership and communications skills areas, which shows he has a bright future.”
Sanderson’s misfortune exacerbates a defensive crisis at the Stadium of Light with the promotion-chasing Black Cats heading into Tuesday night’s clash with Blackpool having won none of their last six games and without Arbenit Xhemajli, Jordan Willis, Conor McLaughlin and Tom Flanagan, although McLaughlin and Flanagan could return before the end of the campaign.
However, Johnson said: “It’s a big blow, but I don’t think about those types of things in that way.
“I look at it as a challenge, otherwise it’s woe is me – and it’s not about me, it’s about the team and giving someone an opportunity or adjusting it.”