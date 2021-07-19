Dion Sanderson links up with Birmingham on loan

Dion Sanderson in action for Wolves (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:58pm, Mon 19 Jul 2021
Birmingham have announced the signing of Dion Sanderson on a season-long loan from Wolves.

The 21-year-old defender has had recent loan spells with Cardiff and Sunderland, where he won the supporters’ young player of the year award last season.

Sanderson told the Blues’ club website: “I am delighted and so excited, as soon as I came in today, I have just had a big smile on my face.

“I think they have a great team and it’s a big club, hopefully, it’s a chance for me to play, to impress the head coach and help the team out and fight their way up the table.”

