Disappointment at draw shows our progress, says Lincoln boss Michael Skubala

Lincoln boss Michael Skubala feels the disappointment among his squad after their 1-1 draw at Peterborough shows how far they have come since he took charge 10 months ago.

Lincoln had not scored a goal on their last two visits to Peterborough, but that drought was ended as Ben House netted his third of the campaign after an excellent team move to give the Imps a 33rd-minute lead at London Road.

A closely-contested match saw the hosts equalise through Kwame Poku midway through the second half and Skubala was frustrated his side could not go on to clinch their fourth win in five in League One.

He said: “I think it was a brilliant game of football, with two teams set up tactically to stop each other playing, but set up to hurt each other as well. By the end I think you saw how much both sides wanted to go and win the game.

“I thought we could have won it as we had some moments, but we knew how they’d set up and play and want to dominate the ball, but I thought we looked like we could hurt them.

“We’re disappointed and I think it shows you how much we’re growing as a group, because we’ve come to this place and are disappointed, which is a good thing.

“I always say if you can’t win at a place like Peterborough, then don’t lose it. I can’t fault our performance today, I thought it was magnificent, but like I say we’re all disappointed we didn’t come away with a win.”

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson was equally frustrated as his side struggled to create many clear-cut chances.

Winger Poku’s superb 65th-minute strike was a rare spark of quality in a largely muted attacking showing from Peterborough and Ferguson called on his other forward players to lift their performances as the wait for a first home league win went on.

“It was another disappointing result at home,” said Ferguson. “We’re having a struggle at home, there’s no question, we’re not creating enough chances. It’s my job to find a solution to the problem because it is a big problem at the moment.

“I thought the only threat really was Kwame and he showed that with a wonderful goal. That’s why I had to fight so hard to keep that boy and that’s the quality he brings, but we need to see more from others in the forward line to match that threat.

“Credit to the players, though, because before we’ve gone behind and not got anything out of games, whereas today we did manage to get something.

“I thought we started the game well actually in the first 10 minutes, but we need to find a way of getting that first goal because every game we’ve been behind.”