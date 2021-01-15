Di’Shon Bernard extends loan with Salford for rest of season

Salford have extended the loan of Di’Shon Bernard
By NewsChain Sport
17:12pm, Fri 15 Jan 2021
Manchester United academy graduate Di’Shon Bernard will spend the remainder of the campaign on loan at Salford

Having made his debut for the Old Trafford giants last season, the 20-year-old has made 13 appearances for the Ammies since joining them on loan in October.

Bernard won the division’s PFA Player of the Month award for December and his deal has now been extended beyond January until the end of the season.

