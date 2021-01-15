Di’Shon Bernard extends loan with Salford for rest of season
Manchester United academy graduate Di’Shon Bernard will spend the remainder of the campaign on loan at Salford
Having made his debut for the Old Trafford giants last season, the 20-year-old has made 13 appearances for the Ammies since joining them on loan in October.
Bernard won the division’s PFA Player of the Month award for December and his deal has now been extended beyond January until the end of the season.