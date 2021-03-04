Dominic Bernard sees potential in Forest Green after signing new deal
12:51pm, Thu 04 Mar 2021
Dominic Bernard is delighted to extend his stay at Forest Green and believes the club is “going places”.
The 23-year-old defender joined the League Two side in the summer of 2019 from Birmingham and has made 41 appearances in all competitions.
His new deal expires at the end of the 2021-22 season.
Bernard told the club’s official website: “I’m so happy to be staying with the club next season, especially in these uncertain times – so it’s great to know there’s something there.
“We’re having a good season at the moment so long may it continue. It’s been great here – and I have really enjoyed my time here. We’re going places – and I hope I can make an impact on that.”