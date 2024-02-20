20 February 2024

Dominic Poleon improves Ebbsfleet’s survival chances at Woking’s expense

By NewsChain Sport
20 February 2024

Ebbsfleet climbed out of the Vanarama National League relegation zone with a hard-fought 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Woking.

Dominic Poleon’s 18th-minute goal was enough to give the home side a welcome victory, the forward keeping his composure to clip the ball beyond goalkeeper Alexis Andre Jr.

Josh Casey cleared a Rakish Bingham shot off the line to keep Woking’s hopes of snatching a point alive, but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Substitute Charley Kendall forced goalkeeper Mark Cousins into a good save as the home side held on to secure all three points.

