Dominic Solanke admits Tottenham ‘not quite clinical enough’ against Leicester

New signing Dominic Solanke acknowledged Tottenham were “not quite clinical enough” in the 1-1 draw at Leicester, but vowed they would put things right at the weekend when he makes his home debut.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou handed the £65million forward a first start on Monday night and, despite an overall strong performance, Solanke squandered three chances, including a close-range first-half header.

A goal would have capped a fine debut, but Tottenham were punished for their profligacy in their Premier League opener when Jamie Vardy levelled in the 57th-minute to cancel out Pedro Porro’s opener.

“Firstly, we are disappointed not to get the three points,” Solanke told SpursPlay. “Going into every game, that is what we want to do. We want to achieve big things this season.

“I think we played well at times, just weren’t quite clinical enough but there is a lot to look forward to.

“It is quite frustrating not to get the three points, having played well and dominated the game for the majority, but it is the first game.

“We wanted to get the three points but hopefully we can put it right in the next game.”

Tottenham are likely to be without Rodrigo Bentancur for the visit of Everton on Saturday after he suffered a sickening head injury at King Power Stadium.

Bentancur appeared to accidentally clash heads with Abdul Fatawu before he slammed into the grass. He received lengthy treatment and subsequently left on a stretcher and received oxygen.

Postecoglou confirmed Bentancur was “conscious and communicating” post-match and the Uruguay midfielder travelled back on the team bus.

Concussion protocols, however, mean he will almost certainly be absent from Saturday’s match with Everton, in which Solanke will relish the chance to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time as a home player.

Solanke added: “I’m looking forward to it. An opportunity to go put things right in front of the home fans and looking forward to playing in the stadium for the first time.

“Been here for just over a week now and I’ve been looking forward to this (full debut) moment.

“It was great to play with the boys and in front of the fans. Disappointed not to get the three points, but we’ll keep improving and try to get the three points next time.”

While Solanke has arrived at Tottenham this month, Oliver Skipp swapped his boyhood club for a move to Leicester on Monday.

The former England Under-21 international has joined the Foxes for an initial £20m fee with £5m included in add-ons, the PA news agency understands.

Leicester boss Steve Cooper expects further signings to follow, saying: “A great signing and, talking about the step from the Championship to the Premier League, it is normal to strengthen the squad.

“Oli offers us strengths now and a different profile in midfield.

“We intend to and have to bring in more players this week before (Saturday’s game at) Fulham at the top end of the pitch, so we have more variety and strength in depth there because this league is brutal.”