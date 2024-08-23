Dominic Solanke ruled out of Tottenham’s clash with Everton after ankle injury

New Tottenham forward Dominic Solanke will miss Saturday’s visit of Everton with an ankle injury but Ange Postecoglou insists it is not a serious issue.

Solanke made his debut for Spurs in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Leicester after he completed a £65million move from Bournemouth earlier this month.

However, Solanke will sit out the clash with Everton after he took a whack to the ankle and could be an early doubt for the trip to Newcastle on September 1.

“Yeah, Dom picked up a knock in the last game. He got through the game but it flared up the day after. He will miss tomorrow,” Postecoglou revealed.

“It’s an ankle injury. He copped it really early on, someone went across his ankle. He’s definitely out tomorrow.

“It just depends on the recovery. Obviously next week we’ve got the international break but it’s not serious, we know that, just an ankle injury.”

Richarlison would be an obvious candidate to replace Solanke, but failed to play a single minute of pre-season due to a calf issue which ended his 2023-24 season prematurely.

Postecoglou could also play Son Heung-min or Dejan Kulusevski down the middle after the latter was used in that role during the summer.

Another dilemma for the Australian coach is who plays in the number six position with Rodrigo Bentancur sidelined due to concussion protocols after a sickening head injury at Leicester.

“Irrespective of concussion protocols, any head injury we are always going to be more conservative,” Postecoglou explained.

“Good thing is he has bounced back really well. He has done all the tests and he feels good. We will take our time with Rodrigo and make sure he is absolutely 100 per cent before we put him out there again.”

Yves Bissouma would normally be the obvious solution to fill in with Bentancur out, but he still has work to do after his laughing gas misdemeanour and it could open the door for Archie Gray to earn a full debut on Saturday.

Postecoglou added: “Biss is available for selection, the bridge-building continues.

“We have got some options there. I guess the whole idea of trying to bulk up the squad this off season was about these kinds of scenarios.

“Unfortunate for Rodrigo because he had a good game on Monday. Biss is available, but we have got some midfield options.”

Gray has played in a variety of positions since he joined from Leeds in July and Postecoglou was loath to claim his long-term role will be as a number six.

“Everywhere we’ve put him so far he has looked really comfortable and that’s a credit to him that he has adjusted to Premier League football,” Postecoglou added.

“Yeah, we’ll see with Archie. Like I said he is obviously a very smart young man in terms of receiving information.

“We’re one game into a 50+ season so I am sure he is going to play a lot. He might play a number of positions and where he ends up? I think he will be the master of his own destiny in terms of that.”

Pedro Porro is fit after a knock on Monday at Leicester and new signing Wilson Odobert could feature after he joined last Friday from Burnley in a transfer which could rise to £30m.