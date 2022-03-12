Dominic Solanke strikes again as Bournemouth beat Derby to return to second

Dominic Solanke scored his 22nd goal of the season to help Bournemouth move back into the automatic promotion places with a 2-0 triumph over relegation-threatened Derby.

Solanke’s close-range strike in first-half stoppage time and substitute Jamal Lowe’s 90th-minute goal saw Scott Parker’s men return to winning ways after two games without a victory.

Derby survived an injury scare early on when Lee Buchanan needed lengthy treatment following an aerial duel with Ryan Christie before eventually being given the all-clear to continue.

The visitors had the first shot on goal in the 12th minute as teenager Malcolm Ebiowei cut in from the right wing before drilling a shot into the arms of Mark Travers at his near post.

Three minutes later, Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie fired a 20-yard free-kick into the Rams wall after Lewis Cook was brought down.

It took until the 25th minute for the hosts to call Derby goalkeeper Ryan Allsop into action when Jaidon Anthony saw his shot well saved down to the left after a mazy run across the 18-yard box.

Derby felt they should have had a penalty after Ravel Morrison appeared to be tripped by Leif Davis but referee Andrew Madley waved away their appeals.

Soon after, Luke Plange could not get his close-range shot on target after being picked out by the lively Ebiowei.

Bournemouth came close to breaking the deadlock 13 minutes before half-time when Christie curled an effort just over the crossbar from 19 yards.

It took some bravery from Allsop to deny the Cherries moments later, clawing the ball off the head of Jefferson Lerma after Ryan Christie had nodded down Anthony’s cross at the far post.

Derby had another close escape in the 42nd minute when Lerma flashed a dangerous cross along the six-yard box.

Defender Eiran Cashin also had to make a brilliant block tackle to prevent Todd Cantwell’s teasing delivery reaching Solanke as Bournemouth piled on the pressure late in the first half.

The Cherries finally got the lead they deserved in stoppage time as Solanke lashed home from close range after a brilliant solo run from Anthony created the chance.

Bournemouth nearly doubled their lead three minutes into the second half but Allsop was on hand to push away Solanke’s flicked header from Christie’s corner.

Derby still posed a threat at the other end and four minutes later Travers made a smart save to beat away Buchanan’s effort.

Curtis Davies looked certain to score from the resulting corner after reacting to Lerma’s poor clearance only for substitute Jordan Zemura to make a brilliant block.

Cantwell and Cook both had shots deflected into the arms of the busy Allsop as Bournemouth looked to seal the points.

Travers then needed to be at his best again to keep out Morrison’s sweetly-struck strike at his near post.

But Lowe wrapped up the win in the final minute of normal time, reacting quickest to fire home the rebound after Allsop had parried away Solanke’s initial shot.