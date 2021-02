25-year-old Croatian goalkeeper Dominika Livakovića has stepped out on the stage with his big stops for Dinamo in the title race in the 2020-21 Croatian First League. Livakovića's performances inspired his team in their quest to defend the Croatian title so far, with Dinamo sitting at top of the table after 23 weeks. Here are Livakovića's best saves so far in the 2020-21 season.